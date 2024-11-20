VA San Diego Healthcare System sees boost from PACT Act enrollment

More veterans are looking to the Department of Veterans Affairs for healthcare in San Diego resulting in more jobs and more services, according to the VA.

Some of the boost can be traced to the PACT Act, said Frank Pearson, the director of the VA San Diego Healthcare System.

President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law in 2022. When it went into effect last year, it greatly expanded benefits to thousands of veterans exposed to toxins during their time in service.

Pearson said VA San Diego is enrolling hundreds of new veterans each month.

"VA San Diego actually has the greatest growth rate in all the southwest," Pearson said. "We've seen tremendous growth in our volume to the tune of about four (hundred) to 500 veterans every single month."

About 200,000 veterans live in San Diego County, according to a recent study by the San Diego Military Advisory Council.

VA San Diego serves about 150,000 veterans across San Diego and Imperial Counties, making it one of the largest healthcare providers in the region.

Women are the fastest-growing demographic of veterans. According to the VA, women now account for about 11% of all veterans. In 20 years, they'll be almost 20%.

The VA's newest San Diego clinic, in Kearny Mesa, caters to women, although Pearson says all VA clinics serve veteran women. The VA provides primary and specialty care for women including prenatal and maternity services and infant care for one year.

"We have the largest percentage of women veteran in all of VA — 13.1% of our population are female veterans," Pearson said. "We've really gone out of our way to identify that ... we have a lot of women veterans to serve. We're very proud of that fact."

The VA’s also ramped up staffing around San Diego over the last several years. Since 2022 they’ve added 400 new jobs.

The VA’s been criticized over the years over appointment wait times. Congress mandates veterans be seen within certain time frames or be able to get care from other providers.

In San Diego, Pearson says a lot of veterans are willing to wait.

"What we find actually at VA San Diego is overwhelmingly most veterans choose to wait to be seen at the VA," Pearson said. There's (a) continuity of care coming from the VA providers (that) can't be overlooked."

This year VA San Diego added a mobile care unit to better reach veterans in the homeless community.

In 2025, it’s adding a new expanded community living center at its La Jolla campus. The new nursing home will also offer expanded support services for caregivers.