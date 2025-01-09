What are your mental health tips for getting through a crisis?

The Santa Ana wind-powered fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 27,000 acres and claimed five lives. The Palisades Fire is said to be the worst in Los Angeles history so far.

Beyond the numbers, personal stories from victims like Cheryl Heuton and her husband are heartbreaking. They left their home in Pasadena with just toothbrushes, laptops and old stuffed animals that belonged to their children when they were younger.

"We just finished cleaning up from the Rose Parade of all things, and now this," she said. "We had the big thing that showed off how wonderful life is here, followed immediately by something showing off how awful life can be."

The road back to normal life will be long, and for some, that may not even happen. Regardless, many psychologists agree that building resilience and nurturing optimism can help us not feel powerless.

What advice do you have on getting through a crisis? Is there a mantra you repeat to yourself? A ritual that comforts you? Does your faith help you heal?

Let us know in the form below, and we might use your comments in a future article about mental health.