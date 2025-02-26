East County house cat who died last month tested positive for bird flu

An East County house cat who died last month represents the first case of bird flu found in a cat countywide, local health officials said Wednesday.

Raw pet food is believed to be the source of the infection that befell the indoor cat, who died in mid-January. According to the county, all other cases of bird flu in cats statewide are believed to have happened after the animals ate raw food or raw milk.

While the cat marks the first mammal to test positive for bird flu, or H5N1, in San Diego County, no wildlife cases have been reported thus far in 2025 and no cases have been reported in humans, whose risk remains low, according to county health officials.

However, there were six cases of bird flu in wild gulls last year in San Diego County.

"Bird Flu has been devastating for wildlife populations around the globe, poultry and dairy cattle in our country and has infrequently affected people and cats," said Dr. Seema Shah, medical director of the county's epidemiology and immunization services branch.

"The county is actively monitoring wild birds and expanding testing, along with keeping tabs on people exposed to those animals in case they exhibit symptoms. We are also working with veterinarians, health care providers, farmers and wildlife groups to provide guidance and resources," Shah continued.

Residents were advised to avoid consuming raw milk or providing raw milk or raw food to pets.

Cat owners were advised to keep cats indoors and supervise outdoor pets, while also avoiding touching dead birds or animals and keeping hands clean when handling raw foods.

Among the signs of bird flu in cats are lack of coordination, tremors, seizures or blindness, loss of appetite, discharge from the eyes and nose and other respiratory issues like breathing fast, sneezing or coughing.

Farmworkers, wildlife workers, and people who work with animals are among those most at risk for bird flu. Health officials recommended the use of personal protective equipment to reduce potential exposure to the virus, which can be spread when it is inhaled or gets in someone's eyes, nose or mouth.