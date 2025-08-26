Give Now
A mom draws what it's like to have intrusive thoughts — and how to cope

By LA Johnson
Published August 26, 2025 at 2:00 AM PDT

Have you ever had scary thoughts pop into your head that you just couldn't stop thinking about?

They're called intrusive thoughts, and they are distressing, repetitive and unwanted. They can be triggered by big life changes or mental health issues.

NPR's senior visuals producer LA Johnson, who struggled with these thoughts after giving birth to her second child, talks to mental health professionals U'nek Clarke and Brooke Smith about how to manage them. She illustrates her experience and the expert advice in a comic.

Editor's note: This comic will discuss mental health topics and suicidal ideation. If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to connect with a counselor.

This story was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

