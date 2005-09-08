Give Now
International

Going Fort to Fort in Baghdad

By Philip Reeves
Published September 8, 2005 at 9:00 PM PDT

In Baghdad, life behind razor wire and concrete barricades, guarded by watchtowers, often becomes claustrophobic for foreigners.

Baghdad used to be a bustling metropolis, a pleasant place to spend a day out. But it has turned into a patchwork quilt of heavily fortified compounds, modern-day forts that have cropped up across the city to protect their residents from violence and kidnapping.

So the only solution for those who can no longer stand being locked up is to go fort hopping.

International
Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
