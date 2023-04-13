How do I know if I qualify for the 2022 tax extension?

The tax filing deadline is next week, but for some who have been affected by the recent severe storms in California, that deadline has been extended to the fall.

Who qualifies for the tax extension?

According to the IRS, victims of severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides in California beginning Jan. 8, 2023, now have until Oct. 16, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. California's Franchise Tax Board has followed suit.

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), individuals and households affected by severe winter storms, flooding, and mudslides that reside or have a business in Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kings, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Mono, Monterey, Napa, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura, Yolo, and Yuba counties qualify for tax relief.

You can also call 2-1-1 to learn if you qualify.



Do I have to do anything to qualify for the extension?

The IRS states that taxpayers in the affected areas do not need to file any extension paperwork, and they do not need to call the IRS to qualify for the extended time.

The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. Therefore, taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief. However, if an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date falling within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.



What if I owe money? Do I still qualify for the extension?

Yes, you still qualify for the extension. According to the State of California Franchise Tax Board, if you file your 2022 tax return now but wait to pay your tax, no late payment penalty for the 2022 tax year will be applied if you pay your 2022 tax in full on or before October 16, 2023.



How do I know if I qualify for free tax preparation?

According to the United Way of San Diego County, a member of the Earn Income Tax Credit (EITC) Coalition, individuals/families in San Diego County, including undocumented ITIN tax filers who earn between $1-$60,000 may qualify for free tax filing assistance and federal tax credits. Those who make between $1-$30,000 may qualify for additional tax credits.



Where can I go to get free tax preparation?

Call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment. According to 2-1-1 San Diego, in-person and virtual online tax assistance is available. Tax preparation services are available in multiple languages.