School's out: Summer activities for the whole family

The sun is out (at least in the afternoon, thanks June Gloom) and summer has begun. And if you're looking for things to do with the whole family, we've got you covered. Just don't forget the sunscreen.

Community programs

The San Diego County Library has a summer learning program. Participants can read 10 books, log 10 reading hours or complete 10 learning activities to receive a prize at one of 33 branch locations. Some of the learning activities include reading a book to a pet, telling library staff a joke and visiting a park (read on for a great suggestion for that). More information can be found here . June 1 through Aug. 31.

The city of San Diego Public Library has its own summer reading program with its own challenges and prizes. Find more information about the rules and register here. June 1 through Aug. 31.

And, in collaboration with the San Diego Public Library, Cygnet Theater offers a free educational program, "From the Page to the Stage." The 45-minute presentation is designed to inspire a love of reading in both children and adults through the magic and joy of live theatre. Select library branches June 17 through July 15. Free. More information here.

Summer Movies in the Park are the perfect way to enjoy a night under the stars in your favorite San Diego park. Movies range from From Disney's "Lilo and Stitch" to the original "Space Jam" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," so there's something for everyone to enjoy. The full schedule with times and locations can be found here.

Kris Arciaga Children playing in the fountain in front of the County Administration Building in downtown San Diego on July 23, 2019.

Beat the heat

The city of San Diego has 15 recreational pools for residents to enjoy when the summer heat hits. More information about locations, special programs and hours can be found on the city's website here.

There are also a couple of splash pads and water zones throughout the county, Like Waterfront Park in downtown, Mountain Hawk Park in Chula Vista, Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve in Santee and Sunset Park in San Marcos, just to name a few.

Outdoor art for play and discovery

Take an art-filled treasure hunt around Chollas Lake in search of the whimsical wood carvings of public artists Brian & Ryan. Originally begun as a "residency" at the park during last summer's Park Social civic art project, the artists were permitted to carve fantastical faces directly into certain tree stumps around the lake's perimeter. A map and guide is located on a small building near the main parking area. Open daily 6:30 a.m. to 30 minutes prior to sunset. sandiego.gov. 6350 College Grove Dr., Oak Park. Free.

Julia Dixon Evans Wood carvings by the artist duo Brian & Ryan dot the perimeter of Chollas Lake, shown in a June 1, 2023 photo. The carvings were part of the 2022 "Park Social" artist activation at the park.

French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle's "Queen Califia's Magical Circle" is quite possibly the most valuable and rare thing you'd ever let your kids climb all over. The sculpture garden, finished shortly after Saint Phalle's death in 2002, is located in Escondido's Kit Carson Park. A mirrored, abstract maze ushers visitors into a dramatic circle of creatures and characters. Open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Closed after rain and on July 4. escondido.org. 3333 Bear Valley Pkwy., Escondido. Free.

Take your budding musicians to Briarcrest Park near Grossmont Center, or the North Park Mini Park to explore each park's series of large xylophones, chimes and other melodic percussion instruments. It's (almost) impossible to sound bad on these beautifully tuned sculptural pieces. Briarcrest: cityoflamesa.us. 9001 Wakarusa St, La Mesa. North Park Mini Park: npbanf.org. 3812 29th St., North Park. Free.

Also, San Diego County boasts an incredible number of public artworks and it just so happens that KPBS has mapped out most of them here. And while you're building your own self-guided public art tour check out our series on several public art installations and the artists who created them.

Put this on your calendar San Diego Junior Theatre presents "Grace for President"

performances June 30, July 1, 2, 7, 8, 9. Various times. Case del Prado Theater. $18-$20. Info

San Diego Pride

July 8-16 (Parade is July 15, 10 a.m. Begins at Hillcrest Pride Flag ends at Quince Dr.) Info

ArtWalk - Liberty Station

Aug. 4-6. Ingram Plaza, Liberty Station. Free. Info

ArtWalk - Carlsbad

Sept. 9-10. Armada Drive - above the Flower Fields. Info



Museums

You can find hands-on activities, interactives and exhibits designed for kids, and even some movies.

Note: Many museums offer EBT discounts; make sure to check the institution's website before visiting.

Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park is a museum and IMAX theater devoted to science and discovery, where each exhibit invites visitors to play and be curious about science, plus they have an interactive play zone. The movie theater is also screening four documentaries if you want to spend an afternoon with dreams of travel and adventure: "Antarctica," "Ancient Caves," "Turtle Odyssey," and "Serengeti." fleetscience.org. 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. $19.95-$24.95.

San Diego History Center currently has a fun exhibit geared toward kids and families: Marston's History Emporium and Learning Lab. You can listen to stories from San Diegans, learn about some famous local, historical figures, explore a big collage of photos of San Diego kids from decades ago (including some from the 1800s!), create some art and play games. sandiegohistory.org. 1649 El Prado, Ste. 3, Balboa Park. Donation-based.

The New Children's Museum doesn't need much of an introduction for families, but if you haven't been in a while, be sure to check out a handful of new kid-friendly, play-based art installations by exciting contemporary artists: "Breathing Room" from Michelle Montjoy, "El Más Allá" from Panca and "Teatro Piñata" by David Israel Reynoso, to name a few. thinkplaycreate.org. 200 W. Island Ave. San Diego. $15-$20.

Courtesy of New Children's Museum A child paints the "Painted Object" at the New Children's Museum in an undated photo. On June 24, 2023, a new Painted Object will be unveiled at the downtown museum.

San Diego Natural History Museum is a hit with curious minds of all ages. Don't miss the recently added "Expedition Baja" exhibit and their indoor play space, "The Backyard." sdnhm.org. 1788 El Prado, Balboa Park. $12-$22.

The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum in Escondido has four main exhibit sections with activities fitting into the themes of “Discover,” “Experiment,” “Imagine,” and “Explore.” Expect activities ranging from a sailboat-themed playset to percussion instruments to science experiments, all designed to cultivate children’s motor skills, critical thinking, cultural understanding and more. sdcdm.org. 320 North Broadway, Escondido. $0-$11.50.

With more than 27,000 square feet of trains and tracks, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum certainly seeks to research and educate visitors about American railroading. The scale models of railroads across California are extremely detailed, with not only trains but tiny people, homes, stores, animals, mountain ranges and more. sdmrm.org. 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. $0-$19.50.

For an indoor option to see and learn about live animals, the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography has more than 5,000 fish in its various exhibits, including some rare species like the weedy sea dragon. aquarium.ucsd.edu. 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. $0-$24.95.

