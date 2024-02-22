Ex-SDSU punter Matt Araiza returns to NFL, signs with Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs

Eighteen months after a rape accusation sidelined his career , former San Diego State University punter Matt Araiza is back in the NFL.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Araiza’s agency said Thursday the punter has signed with the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

“We are grateful to (Chiefs general manager) Brett Veach, coach (Andy) Reid and the @chiefs organization for giving matt his opportunity,” the post read. “Matt has been to hell and back in the last 18 months. He has handled himself with grace.”

In 2022, when Araiza was a punter for the Buffalo Bills, he was accused, along with three others, of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2021. The alleged incident happened at a house party near the SDSU campus when he was a punter on the Aztecs football team.

San Diego County District Attorney’s Office did not file any charges against any of the accused, citing a lack of evidence. The young woman also filed a civil lawsuit against Araiza and the men accused.

Araiza filed a defamation suit against the young woman in July last year . Both parties dropped the lawsuits against one another in December , clearing the way for Araiza’s return to the NFL. (The civil suit against the other men is still moving forward).

In a statement released by his agency, Araiza said he’s proud and honored to sign a contract with the Chiefs.

“I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career,” he said in a statement released on X, formerly Twitter. “I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support.”

The Chiefs just won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. Araiza will likely compete for the starting punter position against Tommy Townsend, whose contract expired earlier this month.