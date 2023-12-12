Give Now
Public Safety

Araiza dropped from civil lawsuit in SDSU rape case

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County,  Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer
Published December 12, 2023 at 11:54 AM PST
Former NFL and Aztec punter Matt Araiza appearing in court with his attorneys, July 14, 2023.
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
Former NFL and Aztec punter Matt Araiza appearing in court with his attorneys, July 14, 2023.

Editor's note: This story contains details of a sexual assault that some readers may find disturbing.

Former San Diego State University and NFL punter Matt Araiza has been dropped from a civil lawsuit accusing him of rape, his attorneys announced Tuesday.

The lawsuit, filed in August 2022, accused Araiza and other former Aztec football players of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl at an off-campus house party in October 2021.

If You Need Help

San Diego Get Help Hotline (sexual assault, stalking; crisis & information): 1-888-385-4657

Sexual Assault Resources Portal - City of San Diego

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Department of Defense (DoD) Safe Helpline (military victims of sexual assault): 877-995-5247

A few months after the woman's lawsuit was filed, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced it would not pursue criminal charges against Araiza or the other players. Araiza filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman in July 2023.

Araiza’s attorneys, Dick Semerdjian and Kristen Bush said their client reached an agreement requiring the plaintiff, known only as Jane Doe, to dismiss her complaint against him in the next week.

“Matt (Araiza) is not paying the plaintiff any money and he is reserving his right to pursue the plaintiff’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, and his law office for the harm that they have caused him,” Semerdjian and Bush wrote in a statement.

In return, Araiza will be dropping his counter-lawsuit against Doe.

The civil trial against Araiza and four other former SDSU football players was set to start Feb. 16, 2024. The dismissal agreement only pertains to Araiza and the case against the other defendants is expected to continue as planned.

The men have all maintained their innocence and said the sex was consensual.

The young woman’s attorney, Gilleon, declined a request for comment.

In a meeting with Doe on Dec. 7, before the district attorney’s office announced no criminal charges would be filed, prosecutors told the young woman there was no video evidence showing Araiza was in the room during the alleged sexual assault.

Araiza is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss the dismissal.

