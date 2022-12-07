San Diego district attorney declines to press rape charges against SDSU football players

The San Diego County District Attorney on Wednesday declined to charge any of the San Diego State University football players accused of a gang rape at a house party off campus last year.

A teenage girl reported she was taken to a backroom of a house on Rockford Drive on Oct. 16, 2021, and repeatedly assaulted by three men — later named in a civil suit as Matt Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko. All three were on the SDSU football team.

Araiza was later drafted by the Buffalo Bills. When news broke that he was named in the suit, the Bills dropped him. Leonard and Ewaliko were not on the 2022 Aztec team.

The D.A.’s office said it received the San Diego Police Department’s report on Aug. 5 for review, with no recommendation for criminal charges. Since then, the office said it conducted a thorough review, including interviewing 35 witnesses, looking at the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam, DNA results, and evidence from 10 search warrants.

The warrants yielded evidence from cell phones with videos of the incident, according to the D.A.’s office.

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The civil suit filed by the now 18-year-old survivor, known only as Jane Doe, is still ongoing, as well as the university’s Title IX investigation into the incident.

The burden of proof in a civil case, as well as the Title IX investigation, is much lower than in a criminal complaint.

This is a breaking news story. KPBS will update as more information becomes available.

