Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

San Diego district attorney declines to press rape charges against SDSU football players

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published December 7, 2022 at 1:07 PM PST
People walk on campus at San Diego State University on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.
Gregory Bull / AP
People walk on campus at San Diego State University on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in San Diego, Calif.

The San Diego County District Attorney on Wednesday declined to charge any of the San Diego State University football players accused of a gang rape at a house party off campus last year.

A teenage girl reported she was taken to a backroom of a house on Rockford Drive on Oct. 16, 2021, and repeatedly assaulted by three men — later named in a civil suit as Matt Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko. All three were on the SDSU football team.

Araiza was later drafted by the Buffalo Bills. When news broke that he was named in the suit, the Bills dropped him. Leonard and Ewaliko were not on the 2022 Aztec team.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Matt Araiza
Public Safety
RELATED: Lawsuit accuses SDSU's former star punter and two other football players of gang rape
Alexander Nguyen

The D.A.’s office said it received the San Diego Police Department’s report on Aug. 5 for review, with no recommendation for criminal charges. Since then, the office said it conducted a thorough review, including interviewing 35 witnesses, looking at the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam, DNA results, and evidence from 10 search warrants.

The warrants yielded evidence from cell phones with videos of the incident, according to the D.A.’s office.

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” the D.A.’s office said in a statement. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The civil suit filed by the now 18-year-old survivor, known only as Jane Doe, is still ongoing, as well as the university’s Title IX investigation into the incident.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The burden of proof in a civil case, as well as the Title IX investigation, is much lower than in a criminal complaint.

This is a breaking news story. KPBS will update as more information becomes available.

KPBS is a broadcast service of San Diego State University

Tags

Local Sports
Alexander Nguyen
As web producer, Alexander Nguyen is responsible for covering breaking news online, writing web stories, and copy editing and updating the station’s website and social media. Alexander has covered Southern California extensively for several publications, including Patch, Times of San Diego, MyNewsLA.com, and NBC San Diego where he won several Society of Professional Journalists and San Diego Press Club awards for his writing. Alexander is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and San Diego Press Club. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in journalism innovation from Syracuse University.
See stories by Alexander Nguyen
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Election 2022: Live results
Explore all national, state and local returns now.
See results →
More News