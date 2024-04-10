Supervisors OK improved mental health treatment for housing sites

Residents at the Windsor Pointe housing complex and other county-affiliated living sites will be getting increased mental health treatment and security thanks to a Board of Supervisors vote this week.

The board's 4-0 vote Tuesday follows safety concerns about the 50-unit affordable housing development at 965 Oak Ave. and 3606 Harding St. in Carlsbad.

"Since opening in spring 2022, community members and residents have consistently raised concerns about the project and its impact on safety and security in the neighborhood," according to a board letter authored by Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer. "Working with the city of Carlsbad, the affordable housing developer, our county staff and the community, progress toward resolving the concerns of Carlsbad residents is being made."

The city of Carlsbad provided land for the Windsor Pointe development through a ground-lease agreement, along with $8.3 million. For its part, the county contributed $13 million in No Place Like Home funds to the project. That state program funds permanent supportive housing for those in need of mental health services who are experiencing homelessness, or at risk of becoming homeless.

The county also contracts with nonprofit Alpha Project to provide on- site case management to 24 residents living at Windsor Pointe.

According to Lawson-Remer's office, supervisors directed county staff to:

— explore all options to maximize on-site and referral based behavioral health services;

— find ways to increase the level of services and hours of on-site case management, when residents are more likely to need extra help;

— develop a plan for utilizing No Place Like Home operating reserve funds to pay for additional security personnel for Windsor Pointe; and

— ask the state Department of Housing and Community Development to offer greater flexibility of capital operating reserve funds for Windsor Pointe.

After the vote, Lawson-Remer said the policy "will have a positive, long-term effect on the people we're helping with behavioral health services, and the communities where the housing is located.

In related action, supervisors approved a pilot program for enhanced, seven-days-a-week support for tenants with serious mental illness who live in four government housing developments in North County, including the Windsor Pointe complex.

The three other complexes are Greenbrier Village (Oceanside), Valley Senior Village (Escondido) and Santa Fe Senior Village (Vista), which also received No Place Like Home funding through the county.

Supervisors directed Interim Chief Administrative Officer Sarah Aghassi to carry out the program, which will include training in mental health first aid and referrals to crisis-response resources.

Aghassi will work with the departments of Behavioral Health and Housing and Community Development Services, along with affordable housing developers and companies that manage the four developments.

Aghassi will update the board within 90 days. In six months, she will return to the board with another update on the plan that will also incorporate any countywide changes.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, who introduced the pilot program, said his proposal and Lawson-Remer's complement each other.

"What we've learned in Carlsbad and Windsor Pointe is that we've got to get people into the right level of care that they need," Desmond said, adding the plan also calls for visitors to the four developments to check in and out.

It's important for the county to help those living in the housing developments and also be good neighbors, Desmond said. "It's a learning experience that's new to all of us," he added.

During a public comment period, several people spoke in favor of the initiatives to improve both security and mental health access.

Chris Shilling, homeless services manager with city of Carlsbad, said he and others "look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our community."

Rachel Hayes of Lived Experience Advisors pointed out that while every affordable housing project has some problems, the one she lives in has great management and security, so tenants feel safe.

Yusef Miller of the North County Equity and Justice Coalition said wraparound services could ease concerns at Windsor Pointe. He said seven out 50 residents there were considered to be a problem. "We're criminalizing and penalizing other people who need these resources ... We all want safety, we all want security," he said.

Chairwoman Norma Vargas was absent during Tuesday's vote.