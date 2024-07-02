San Diego skaters join Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Skateboarding is part of the Olympic program for the second time in history. Team USA recently announced its roster of skaters who will be going to the games in Paris this summer, and four of them are from San Diego County. Scroll down to meet them.

Ruby Lilley

Ruby Lilley, 17, resides in Oceanside. She spent her early childhood growing up on a farm in Maryland before moving to California. Her brothers’ interest in skating inspired her to pursue the sport.

Previously a dancer, Lilley is currently No.11 in world rankings. She’s placed in recent national and international competitions including 2024 World Skate Park Tour in Dubai and the 2023 X Games in Japan.

Lilley said she skates four to six hours a day.

“I think the more time you're skating and putting in work, the more progress and consistency you're gonna see," Lilley said.

Gavin Bottger

Fellow 17-year-old skater Gavin Bottger is from Vista. He has a “goofy-footed” style, meaning his right foot is placed on the front part of the board rather than the left.

Bottger has been skating since he was five years old and earned his first world title at age 16 at the WST: Rome Park 2023 World Championships. He’s the third consecutive American to win the men’s title in that competition.

Tate Carew

San Diego native Tate Carew, 19, grew up skating in his Point Loma neighborhood. He’s known for “stylish 540s, fast skating, and smooth, clean style,” according to XGames.

"It's been a really long year,” Carew said. “Lots of injuries, lots of ups and downs, good placements, bad placements. It's kind of just been all a part of the journey. And to actually make it and go and represent my country, that was the ultimate goal."

Bryce Wettstein

Bryce Wettstein is from Encinitas and returns to the Olympics after placing sixth in the Tokyo Olympics. Wettstein attended MiraCosta College and on her website calls skateboarding a form of art that brings out creativity in all other parts of her life.

The 20-year-old began skateboarding at five years old at the Encinitas YMCA. Since then, she’s gone on to skate in the Pan American Games 2023, WST Park World Championship in Rome and World Skateboarding Tour in San Juan.

See the entire team here.