San Diego County Democratic Chair Rebecca Taylor killed in motorcycle accident

San Diego County Democratic Chair Rebecca "Becca" Taylor was killed in a motorcycle accident in Utah, the party announced Wednesday.

She died when she was hit from behind while returning home from a trip, a party statement read. No further details were available at this time.

"Becca made an incalculable impact on so many and moved San Diego toward a brighter future," said Kyle Krahel-Frolander, acting chair of the party. "Becca was more than a leader, she was a public servant. She was a Navy veteran, an advocate for victims of sexual assault, a member of the OB Town Council, and a volunteer finding resources for asylum seekers.

"She embodied the best of us. We are all just beginning to process this shocking and devastating loss. Becca's family and extended network of loved ones are in our thoughts as we mourn together."

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria offered his condolences.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of Rebecca Taylor. Becca was a tremendous and fierce leader for our local Democratic Party, but she was so much more than that," he said. "She was a daughter, sister, veteran, friend to many, and a bright light who inspired all of us to live life to the fullest. Her leadership, passion, and dedication to our community has left an indelible mark. She will be deeply missed, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.

"Thank you, Becca, for everything. Godspeed."

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, who worked with Taylor on the campaign trail, gave words of mourning.

"Team Peters lost one of its brightest alumni stars last night, and we are heartbroken," a statement from Peters' office said. "We met Becca Taylor when she worked as an organizer in our 2014 re-election campaign. It was a tough and tense one, but above the dull roar of a packed campaign office, we could hear Becca's distinct and upbeat voice cheering others on, a one-person pep squad.

"Since that time, we've remained loyal friends and supporters of one another. Becca, always rooting for us and looking out for us. And we were always cheering on Becca, whether in her run for Central Committee, search for a new job, and then ultimately when she became Chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party.

"Becca was a Navy veteran, a talented and tireless advocate and organizer for Democratic causes, and a true friend. Her infectious laugh, bright smile and twinkle were ever present. ... Today we are mourning a great one. This is a brutalizing loss for all of us. We will miss you tremendously, sweet Becca. Thank you for everything. Our love and prayers go out to Becca's family, and all who loved her."

Taylor served as an aviation electrician and volunteered as a sexual assault victim advocate in the Navy, according to the party's website. In 2014, she co-founded and became the first woman to serve as chair on the Veterans Caucus of the California Young Democrats. She previously served on the board of directors of the Ocean Beach Town Council, and as the secretary for the Metro West Area Caucus.

She also worked as a volunteer manager for the San Diego Rapid Response Network, which serves asylum seekers.

"I'm heartbroken about Becca Taylor's passing," Rep. Sara Jacobs, D- San Diego, wrote on X. "Becca devoted her life to serving others — from the Navy to advocating for sexual assault survivors to getting more people involved in our democracy. She was kind, funny, sharp, and endlessly selfless. I'll miss her."