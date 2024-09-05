Oceanside's Frontwave Arena nears completion with a lineup of events

San Diego County's newest sports and entertainment venue is less than two weeks away from opening its doors to the public.

"This is a homegrown project and it's really for the community. We can't wait for people to come and visit and see what we have going on here and what it's going to add, to not only Oceanside, but North County, San Diego," said Josh Elias, the CEO of Frontwave Arena.

The 7,500-capacity arena in Oceanside’s El Corazon Park will host sporting and entertainment events.

"We paid attention to the acoustics, the AC, obviously the food, but the premium services. Our outdoor plaza ... and how it all just ties together to create an experience," Elias said.

Frontwave Arena will be home to the San Diego Sockers and the NBA G League, San Diego Clippers.

An experience that Elias thinks will grow the sports fan base, talent, and local exposure.

Some of the players of the teams will be living in the housing development being built near the arena.

"They will be a part of the community ... so it wouldn't be surprising that you'll see the players come in through the plaza," Elias said. "The big thing here is having those players in the community to build the fan base ... not only for what we're doing here, for San Diego Clippers, but to watch these players develop into an NBA talent and then watch them on the big stage."

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS Crews put the finishing touches on the inside of Frontwave Arena on Sept. 4, 2024 in Oceanside, Calif.

But bigger events and a new arena bring traffic concerns, which Elias says they’ve kept top of mind.

"Our capacity is 7,500, but that doesn't mean that every show is going to be 7,500. We have a lot of family type of events, which requires less cars per person," Elias said. "But we also have the experience here with the SoCal Sports Complex already in operation ... they see 10,000 people in a day. We'll never see 10,000 people in a day."

Construction of Frontwave Arena cost more than $80 million, but is being privately funded by three groups with North County roots.

In 2022, Frontwave Credit Union signed a 10-year naming rights contract with the arena. But it’s not one of the owners.

Bringing a "taste of North County" was also key in the development of the arena. Eateries will include local vendors such as Cardiff's Seaside Market, Gelati & Peccati, Tanner’s Prime Burgers and Brandt Beef’s Baja Tacos.

Shows will feature local talent and partnerships with the Belly Up.

Frontwave Arena opens its doors on Sept. 16 with the Gold Over America Tour featuring Olympic medalist, Simone Biles.

Their grand opening concert is Oct. 5 with American rock band, CAKE.

Season tickets for sporting events are also available.