Padres to open NL Wild Card Series against Braves

The Padres will open their National League Wild Card Series today at Petco Park, facing an Atlanta Braves team that will be playing its third game in two days on two coasts.

The Braves had to play a makeup doubleheader against the New York Mets Monday in Atlanta, with both teams needing one victory to be assured of a postseason berth

Atlanta lost the first game, 8-7, despite leading 3-0 entering the eighth inning and 7-6 entering the ninth.

The Braves won the second game, 3-0, with Marcell Ozuna singling in two insurance runs with two outs in the seventh and six pitchers limiting the Mets to three hits, all singles.

Right-hander Michael King will pitch for the Padres. Atlanta has not announced its starter.

"I can't wait to see this place in the playoffs," King said Monday during a news conference at Petco Park. "The fans here are absolutely nuts, and I am very excited to see what we can bring."

King had a 13-9 record and 2.95 ERA in the regular season. The Padres were 18-12 in King's 30 starts, including a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers last Tuesday that assured the Padres of a postseason berth.

King has faced the Braves once, pitching 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief as a member of the New York Yankees in a 2-0 loss on Aug. 16, 2023.

King's lone postseason appearance came as a 25-year-iold rookie at Petco Park on Oct. 7, 2020, pitching two perfect innings for the Yankees to conclude an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of an American League Division Series played without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was in the visiting clubhouse, wearing a mask at all times," King recalled Monday. "Honestly, I was just happy to be there because I was not on the roster for the Wild Card (Series) against Cleveland, and then got added to the roster when we played the Rays."

King was acquired by the Padres Dec. 7 in a seven-player trade with the Yankees that sent outfielders Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to the Bronx.

The Padres were 4-3 against Atlanta in the regular season, including a 1-2 record at Petco Park, where the entire best-of-three series will be played.

ESPN's matchup predictor gives the Padres a 63.3% chance of winning Tuesday, the Braves a 36.7% chances.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday and Game 3, if necessary, Thursday.

The winner will face the Dodgers in a National League Division Series set to begin Saturday.

All tickets for the series have been sold, the Padres announced early Monday evening, while a limited number of suites remain available.

Gallagher Square will open at 3 p.m., which includes access to the Padres team store and Power Alley in right field. There will be a special Postseason Pregame Party in Gallagher Square prior to each game beginning two- and-a-half hours before first pitch featuring live music, photo opportunities and drink specials.

All remaining gates at the ballpark with access to the seating bowl will open at 3:30 p.m.

Fans should be in their seats no later than 40 minutes prior to the first pitch of each game to enjoy the entire pregame ceremony.

The 5:38 p.m. game will be televised by ESPN.