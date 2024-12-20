Morning fog causes some flight delays at airport

Just as the holiday travel season was kicking into gear, thick fog contributed to numerous flight delays Friday at San Diego International Airport.

"Travel Alert: If you're coming to SAN this morning, please be aware we're experiencing some flight delays due to fog," airport officials posted on social media shortly after 8 a.m. "Check with your airline before leaving for the airport."

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, there were nearly 160 delayed flights — incoming and outgoing — at the airport as of 9 a.m. Friday, and 21 cancellations. It was unknown how many of those were directly related to the heavy fog.

The holiday travel season will officially kick off on Saturday. Nearly 10 million Southern California residents are anticipated to travel 50 miles or more from home between Saturday and Jan. 1, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California, the Southern California affiliate of the American Automobile Association federation of motor clubs.