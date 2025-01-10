Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Living

San Diego Humane Society evacuates dozens of dogs from LA

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published January 10, 2025 at 7:58 AM PST

San Diego Humane Society shelters were already overcrowded, but when the Pasadena Humane Society called for help evacuating animals form the Eaton wildfire, it stepped up.

Wednesday night, two teams from San Diego went to the Remy Chatain Animal Care Center & Shelter to pick up 11 dogs. On Thursday, four teams went to evacuate 28 dogs and one kitten.

The were sent to Humane Society campuses in Oceanside, Escondido and San Diego.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
In this undated gif, various animal photos are seen.
San Diego animal shelters in crisis

“We're really grateful to be able to help in an emergency. Just as we know our animal welfare partners in California and beyond would help us as well,” said Jordan Frey, San Diego Humane Society marketing manager. "We know that San Diego is no stranger to wildfires and emergencies.”

These animals were evacuated to help make room for animals lost or displaced by the fires in Los Angeles.

Now, the Humane Society is asking for help fostering these animals to ease the strain at their shelters.

“We're going to give you everything you need to foster," Frey said. "So even if you've never done it before, we're going to send you home with food, supplies, everything you need to make that dog comfortable and happy at home.”

To signup to foster, visit sdhumane.org/foster

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

With San Diego still under a red flag warning and Santa Ana winds forecast to pick up into Friday, Frey said to take this time to prepare.

"Now is the time to make sure that you have an emergency kit for your pet, including, food, medication, treats, two weeks worth of supplies ready to go, just in case,” she said. 

Tags

Living North CountyAnimalsWildfires
Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

See stories by Alexander Nguyen
North County Focus
The North County Focus newsletter is your bi-weekly guide to all the news coming from North County, plus a handpicked selection of events and trivia tidbits.
Subscribe Here
More News