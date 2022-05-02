Give Now
San Diego sees first population loss in decade

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published May 2, 2022
San Diego Skyline.jpg
Alexander Nguyen
Photo of San Diego skyline on Feb. 21, 2021

San Diego has lost population for the first time in over a decade, losing 11,183 people between July 2020 to July 2021. Though the decline was slight, representing about 0.3% of the population, the demographic shift could have major impacts on the region's future.

"San Diego County has had a net domestic out migration for a number of years, and so has California. So that means that more people leave the state, then move in," said Mike Freeman, reporter for the San Diego-Union Tribune.

"What has happened though in the past in San Diego County in particular, is that foreign immigration has made up for that," Freeman said.

Immigration policies put in place during the coronavirus pandemic, which limited immigration to the region, may have played a role in the population shift, particularly Title 42, which is currently slated to end later this month.

A for sale sign in from of a home in Chula Vista on April 16, 2020.
Cristina Kim

Freeman joined Midday Edition on Monday talk about what the population changes mean for San Diego and California at large. He said greater Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley all saw population declines exceeding San Diego's figures.

Not all California counties lost population, though. Both San Bernardino and Riverside counties saw significant population jumps over the same period.

"People seem to move from dense, coastal, expensive counties, into perhaps less-expensive, more Inland Empire counties," Freeman said.

Questions remain on whether San Diego's population dip will end up being a pandemic-era blip, or part of an ongoing trend.

"I think what's interesting, more than anything else, is the ... ability to work remotely and whether that sticks," he said.

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
