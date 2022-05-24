Give Now
Sacramento County traveler may be state's 1st monkeypox case

By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM PDT
Israel Monkeypox
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP
/
CDC
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.

A Sacramento County resident who recently traveled to Europe may have the first confirmed case of the monkeypox virus in California, officials said Tuesday.

Confirmation for the monkeypox virus is pending with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state public health department said in a news release. The patient had traveled to areas in Europe where cases of monkeypox have been confirmed. The patient is isolating at home.

Officials said that the risk of monkeypox to the general public is very low. U.S. cases are related to international travel or from animals imported from areas where the disease is more common, they said.

The state and county began investigating the possible infection Saturday.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscles aches, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion with the patient developing a rash, often starting on the face, within a day or three of fever.

Symptoms of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand, from a 2003 case in the U.S. In most instances, the disease causes fever and painful, pus-filled blisters. New cases in the United Kingdom, Spain and Portugal are spreading possibly through sexual contact, which had not previously been linked to monkeypox transmission.
National
Michaeleen Doucleff

Transmission occurs when a person comes into prolonged contact with an animal, person or materials that have the virus. The virus can enter the body through broken skin, respiratory tract, or eyes, nose, or mouth.

