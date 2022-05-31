Give Now
1 dead, 1 rescued from border fencing in state park waters near border

By City News Service
Published May 31, 2022 at 11:42 AM PDT
File photo of the fenced barrier at the U.S.-Mexico international border at Border Field State Park, Dec. 7, 2010.
John Palmer / California State Park
File photo of the fenced barrier at the U.S.-Mexico international border at Border Field State Park, Dec. 7, 2010.

One person was found dead while another was pulled from the ocean water today at Border Field State Park.

San Diego Fire & Rescue crews responded around 8 a.m. to reports of a woman stranded on fencing that extends into the beach off Monument Road within the park near the U.S.-Mexico border.

A city official told ABC10 that a person was pulled from the water and pronounced dead. The other person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No other information was immediately available.

LocalBorder