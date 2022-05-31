1 dead, 1 rescued from border fencing in state park waters near border
One person was found dead while another was pulled from the ocean water today at Border Field State Park.
San Diego Fire & Rescue crews responded around 8 a.m. to reports of a woman stranded on fencing that extends into the beach off Monument Road within the park near the U.S.-Mexico border.
A city official told ABC10 that a person was pulled from the water and pronounced dead. The other person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
No other information was immediately available.