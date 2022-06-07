Fast-food employees to strike for better working conditions

California’s fast-food workers are walking off the job Thursday to demand better working conditions. The Service Employees International Union and the 'Fight for $15' campaign are organizing the strike.

They are hoping to raise awareness about Assembly Bill 257, which is up for a vote in the state Senate this summer. Advocates say the legislation would create protections for California’s 550,000 fast-food workers including those right here in San Diego.

Crystal Orozco, a fast-food employee with the ‘Fight for $15’ campaign is participating in the walkout on June 9. She joined Midday Edition to talk about her personal experience working in the fast-food industry and how she feels AB 257 could make working conditions for thousands better.