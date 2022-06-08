Give Now
Local and statewide updates from California's primary election

By Emilyn Mohebbi / KPBS Midday Edition Producer,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published June 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM PDT
IMG_4846.JPG
Bennett Lacy/ KPBS
Signage directing users to a voting center in San Diego State University, June 3, 2022.

While votes in California's primary election are still being counted across the state, there's already a clearer picture of what many statewide races will look like in November.

Statewide races: California Governor and Attorney General

Marisa Lagos, correspondent with KQED’s California Politics and Government Desk, joined KPBS Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about the latest statewide election results.

"We are seeing crime and public safety be top of mind in these local races, but I'm not sure we know whether that's going to be a main sort of concern in things like congressional races, or it doesn't seem like it will be in statewide races given how strong folks like (Attorney General Rob) Bonta and (Governor Gavin) Newsom performed," Lagos said. "But in general, it's going to be a long road between here and November."

Local races:

San Diego County Sheriff's Office and California Assembly District 80

Jacob Aere, KPBS Speak City Heights reporter joined Midday Edition to talk about the race for San Diego County Sheriff and California Assembly District 80.

Aere said the local voter turnout was low compared to previous election years.

"So far, of the nearly 2 million registered voters in the county, just over 416,000 ballots have been cast. And while they are projecting 250,000 outstanding ballots, that still equates to roughly a 34% voter turnout," Aere said.

city_hall_entrance.jpg
Local
City News Service

Chula Vista Mayoral and San Diego City Council District 2

Gustavo Solis, KPBS investigative border reporter joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about the the Chula Vista Mayoral race and the San Diego City Council District 2 race.

For more election information, visit the KPBS Voter Hub.

Emilyn Mohebbi
Emilyn Mohebbi is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition.
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition.
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition".
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host.
Megan Burke
Megan Burke is the senior producer for KPBS Midday Edition.
