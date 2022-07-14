Average San Diego County gas price falls below $6 a gallon

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 29th consecutive day, decreasing 3.8 cents to $5.975, its lowest amount since May 16.

The average price has decreased 39.8 cents during the streak, including 2.7 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 17.9 cents less than one week ago and 39.5 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.68 more than one year ago.

"Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas."

The national average price dropped for the 30th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.605. It has dropped 41.1 cents over the past 30 days, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18- day streak of increases.

The national average price is 14.7 cents less than one week ago and 41.1 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.458 more than one year ago.