Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Surf is way up in southwest facing beaches in San Diego County

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo
Published July 19, 2022 at 5:51 PM PDT
Surf’s up way up at southwest facing beaches in San Diego County. KPBS reporter John Carroll says the waves have their origin more than six-thousand miles away.

Taking in the waves off Ocean Beach on Tuesday, words like “Hang Ten” come to mind, at least to those of us of a certain age. Today’s younger surfers have a whole different vocabulary to describe these waves.

“It’s firing right now! I mean, can’t miss it," said Sam Garoutte, a 13-year old surfer .

Garoutte knows these firing waves came from thousands of miles away.

“Dude it was solid, swells moving in — although I read it was code reds hittin’ Hawaii and everything, so waves finally coming over here. I’m stoked!" he said.

A surfer rides a wave in Oceanside, June 29, 2016.
Local
RELATED: Keeping surf spots secret a challenge in social media age
Maureen Cavanaugh
Andrew Bracken

"Yeah, it was pretty nice. Caught a few waves," said Fin Rohnow, a 14-year old surfer.

These waves did come by way of Hawaii. But they started much farther away. The waves have their origin in a storm off the coast of New Zealand. That was more than a week ago. This weekend, they made their way to the Hawaiian islands, where they made for happy surfers, but unhappy wedding guests. One huge wave crashed over a seawall and wiped out a buffet meal being enjoyed at a wedding party.

high surf pier wide.jpg
Roland Lizarondo
High surf buffets the recently repaired pier in Ocean Beach on July 19, 2022.

About two days later, they arrived on our shores. The National Weather Service’s Alex Tardy said our current high surf is due to an unusual mix of weather conditions.

“It appears we had a combination of a southern hemisphere storm, a winter storm — which sounds weird I know — and a hurricane, Darby. Both of those had a big impact on Hawaii on Sunday. They had reports of up to 15 feet on the big island," he said.

He said the “solid” surf might stick around until Thursday. Then, it’s back to the relatively gentle San Diego surf and memories of an unusual mix of conditions that, for a brief time, turned San Diego beaches into a surfer’s paradise.

Tags

LocalSports
John Carroll
I'm a general assignment reporter and Saturday morning radio anchor for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren't being covered elsewhere, but I'm also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. In addition, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday mornings during NPR's Weekend Edition.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

More News