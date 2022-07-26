Give Now
De Anza Point will be redeveloped into marshland and camping space

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published July 26, 2022 at 4:39 PM PDT
The mobile homes of De Anza Cove still occupy prime parkland in Mission Bay Park.
Tom Fudge
The mobile homes of De Anza Cove still occupy prime parkland in Mission Bay Park.

Last week, the California Coastal Commission gave a long-awaited approval to dismantle and remove 150 decaying mobile homes at De Anza Point.

The decision is part of a larger plan to transform northeast Mission Bay to include a campground, open space and marshland for bird and marine life habitat.

Additional approvals are required from the city of San Diego to finalize various aspects of the plan. Meanwhile, the San Diego Audubon Society has raised concerned over future private use of the public land by Campland on the Bay — which will operate the new campsites.

“We intend to work around the clock to make De Anza Cove cleaner and more accessible for San Diego families, visitors and wildlife, and provide enhanced camping access to help address the shortage of affordable overnight accommodations along San Diego’s coastline,” Jacob Gelfand, Chief Operating Officer for permit applicant Northeast MB, LLC, said in an emailed news release.

Andrew Meyer, conservation director for the San Diego Audubon Society, joined Midday Edition with more on the proposed development plans.

