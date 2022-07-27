Give Now
Brush fire burns near Ramona in San Diego County

By City News Service
Published July 27, 2022 at 1:23 PM PDT
Updated July 27, 2022 at 2:30 PM PDT
casner-fire.jpg
Cal Fire
The Casner Fire is seen near Highway 78 and Casner Road in San Diego County, Calif. July 27, 2022.

A wildfire blackened swaths of hilly open terrain east of Ramona Wednesday, prompting scattered residential evacuations as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m. near Casner Road and state Route 78 in the rural Witch Creek area, Cal Fire reported.

Deputies advised the residents of about a half-dozen homes to evacuate as a precaution while ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the fire, according to the state agency and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

As of 2:21 p.m., the fire had grown to 156 acres, according to Cal Fire. A Temporary Evacuation Point has been set up at Olive Peirce Middle School located at 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona.

