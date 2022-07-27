Brush fire burns near Ramona in San Diego County

A wildfire blackened swaths of hilly open terrain east of Ramona Wednesday, prompting scattered residential evacuations as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m. near Casner Road and state Route 78 in the rural Witch Creek area, Cal Fire reported.

Deputies advised the residents of about a half-dozen homes to evacuate as a precaution while ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the fire, according to the state agency and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

As of 2:21 p.m., the fire had grown to 156 acres, according to Cal Fire. A Temporary Evacuation Point has been set up at Olive Peirce Middle School located at 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona.