Monsoon pattern over San Diego County to continue through the week

A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Modest drying was expected to lead to fewer thunderstorms early this week, but moisture appears to increase late in the week, the NWS said.

Seasonally warm mid-summer weather was predicted to prevail, along with elevated humidity.

There was no discernible change in the upper air pattern over the next five days or so, the NWS said, and only a barely discernible change in moisture and instability.