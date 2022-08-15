Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Tijuana still on edge after Friday’s cartel attacks

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published August 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM PDT
Drug cartels terrorized Tijuana and other parts of Baja California Friday night by setting dozens of vehicles ablaze throughout the state. Tijuana residents were still on edge Monday morning. KPBS reporter Gustavo Solis has more.

Tijuana residents were still on edge Monday morning following the mayhem Friday, when drug cartels terrorized the city and other parts of Baja California by setting dozens of vehicles ablaze.

Graciela Ramirez owns a restaurant near Avenida Revolución. She closed early on Friday after seeing a car burned down as the sun set. She saw three more fires during her ride home.

“I was scared,” she said in an interview Monday. “I heard they were burning down businesses. I left not knowing if I’d ever see it again.”

Despite Friday night’s chaos, no one was badly hurt or killed, said Tijuana Mayor Monserrat Caballero during a Saturday morning news conference.

“The problem is serious but not grave,” Caballero said, adding that 3,000 troops and 2,000 police officers had been deployed throughout the city to keep the peace. “We will protect Tijuana.”

Nonetheless, Tijuana residents were shaken.

“They wanted to scare us, well they actually did scare us,” said a man named Martin who has lived in Tijuana for 20 years. “I stayed home and didn’t go out.”

Martin, who did not want his last name used, viewed Friday’s chaos as a message from the cartel to the government.

“They showed that they can shut down the city if the government doesn’t give them what they want,” he said.

On Friday night, several businesses and the city’s public transportation system shut down. Cruise lines scheduled to dock in Ensenada canceled. And several people with medical appointments also canceled their visits.

Mexico Army Policing
International
RELATED: Mexico's week of drug violence shakes administration
Associated Press

The attacks were part of a larger coordinated action by the New Generation Jalisco cartel. Officials said it may be in response to the arrest of a high-ranking member.

Ciudad Juarez, which borders El Paso, TX., saw much more violence. Eleven people were killed there, including a minor and four adults who were shot at random.

As Monday morning wore on, Tijuana showed increased signs of normalcy.

The pedestrian border crossing was filled with thousands of people who had attended the Baja Beach Fest music festival. Some waited as much as four hours to cross the border.

Ramirez felt safe enough to reopen her restaurant. “There are more people out now, more people on the streets and cars on the road,” she said.

Several police vehicles drove around the block as she served a seafood-based soup.

Tags

Local Border
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis
More News