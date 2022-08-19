Is the US facing an 'invasion' at the US-Mexico border?

A new NPR/Ipsos poll found a majority of Americans believe the U.S. is experiencing an "invasion" at the southern border. The findings also suggest that ideas about migrants smuggling fentanyl and other misconceptions have led to a decrease in support for immigrants.

Republican leaders have increasingly characterized the current state of immigration in the U.S. Mexico border as an “invasion.” Usage of the word “invasion” originally began among fringe GOP candidates, but has moved into more mainstream usage as the border policy continues to be a political lightning rod.

While the poll surveyed Americans across the country, KPBS wanted to hear whether people living in San Diego County believe there’s an invasion at the border.

To what extent do you believe the U.S. is experiencing an “invasion” at the southern border? To what extent do you believe migrants bringing fentanyl and other drugs over the southern border are responsible for increases in drug overdoses and deaths in the U.S.? To what extent do you believe the U.S. is implementing an open border policy along the southern border?

Your responses could be shared in an upcoming Midday Edition segment that explores the findings of this poll and immigration at the southern border.