Many Afghans are still in limbo a year after the American evacuation

A year after America ended its longest war, thousands of Afghans are settling into new lives inside the U.S. Though, advocates say the U.S. is not doing enough especially to help women who remained behind and are now under threat from the Taliban. Then, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is putting his support behind the Midway Rising redevelopment plan for the 48-acre city-owned Sports Arena property. Next, middle and high students in San Diego are starting school later in the morning. A sleep researcher tells us why its better for their health and academic success. And, a middle school principal on what he has noticed so far from his students this school year. Then, the significance of a first-in-nation law in California that will require state agencies to ask Black employees if they are descendants of a person enslaved in the U.S.. Finally, as San Diego Padres star player Fernando Tatis Jr. begins his long suspension for testing positive for a banned steroid, a look into the baseball culture in the Dominican Republic.

