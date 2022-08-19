Navy SEAL out of jail after overdose at Veterans Village

A judge released decorated Navy SEAL Nathanael Roberti from custody Monday following a tumultuous year in and out of the courtroom, including a nearly fatal overdose at a troubled drug rehab center that is facing investigations from oversight agencies .

In September, Roberti pleaded guilty to stealing a U-Haul truck and was accepted into Veterans Treatment Court, which helps veterans address underlying addiction and trauma connected to their time in service.

The court agreed to send Roberti to a rehab program run by Veterans Village of San Diego on the condition that he stay sober — a rule he wasn’t able to follow.

In April, Roberti was found unconscious at Veterans Village and revived with the opioid overdose medication Narcan. inewsource wrote about the incident, as well widespread drug use and other safety issues plaguing the drug treatment campus, in a June investigation .

Tania Thorne / KPBS Pictured are three boxes of Narcan and one nasal spray dose out of the box. Oct. 27, 2021.

Facing possible jail time for his relapse, Roberti fled from the authorities. For weeks, he couldn’t be reached by friends or law enforcement. Police issued a warrant for his arrest.

After he finally resurfaced in July, Roberti withdrew himself from treatment and returned to criminal court to be sentenced for the U-Haul theft.

On Monday, the mustachioed veteran stood behind a pane of glass and looked on quietly as the judge reviewed his case.

“You’re unique,” Superior Court Judge Daniel Link told him. “This is all unique.”

Roberti was one of few survivors on a 2005 SEAL Team mission, when the Taliban shot down a U.S. helicopter and killed at least 11 people. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, which honors military personnel for their heroism and achievements.

Since leaving the armed forces, Roberti has struggled with addiction, homelessness and post-traumatic stress.

“I’m super in awe of what you’ve done for our country,” the judge said. “You do things that, frankly, people like me could never do.”

But, the judge added — “I’m concerned about you overdosing and being found dead somewhere.”

San Diego Superior Court A San Diego Superior Court record describes former Navy SEAL Nathanael Roberti's conditions for release from jail in this undated photo.

Roberti told the court that he started using substances at Veterans Village a month into his time at the treatment center, and he understood he made a mistake.

“I blew it,” he said. “I blew Vet Court. I have a drug problem.”

The court sentenced Roberti to two years of probation and requested the veteran be released from jail the same day.

The former Navy SEAL said he had an income and family to rely on, and he would be leaning on some of his old comrades to help him with his sobriety.

“I know you’re capable of doing this,” the judge told him. “The things you’ve seen, most people haven’t. You’re one of the rare people who have that mental fortitude.”