Tatis suspension after testing positive for steroid highlights widespread doping issues within MLB

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 23, 2022 at 5:18 PM PDT
Tony Trinh, a Padres fan from Rancho Bernardo, holds up a Tatis Jr. jersey in front of Petco Park in Downtown San Diego, Calif. Feb. 18, 2021.
Matt Hoffman
Fernando Tatis Jr. made his first public appearance Tuesday since the Major League Baseball suspended him for 80 games for testing positive for a banned substance. He apologized to fans and the Padres organization for letting them down.

"I've seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares," Tatis said. "I'm going to make sure that I'm never back in this position again."

While the news added to the Padre's list of woes for the season, the scandal is also highlighting the connection between steroid use and players — like Tatis — from the Dominican Republic who have accounted for 80% of suspensions involving performance enhancing drug use since 2017.

San Diego sports writer Mark Ziegler wrote about the reasons behind the steroid use by Dominican players in a recent column for The San Diego Union-Tribune. He joined Midday Edition Tuesday to talk about his reporting.

Local
M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
