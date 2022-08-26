Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Revised climate action plan would bolster San Diego's marshland

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published August 26, 2022 at 9:57 AM PDT
Kendall-Frost reserve in Mission Bay is flooded as King tides move in on Dec. 5, 2017.
Katie Schoolov
Kendall-Frost reserve is flooded as King tides move in. The reserve could be expanded to include the Campland on the Bay area in the background on Dec. 5, 2017.

The city of San Diego updated its climate action plan this month, creating a framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city to net-zero by 2035. Among the new initiatives in the plan is a program that lets nature help the city work towards zero-carbon emissions.

An aerial view of buildings in Downtown San Diego. Oct. 2, 2020.
Environment
RELATED: San Diego updates climate action plan
Erik Anderson

The plan involves restoring 700 acres of wetlands along the coast.

Environmentalists say the wetlands will help San Diego mitigate sea level rise and absorb of carbon dioxide from the air.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter David Garrick joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more about the wetland restoration plan.

Local
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
More News