Revised climate action plan would bolster San Diego's marshland

The city of San Diego updated its climate action plan this month, creating a framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city to net-zero by 2035. Among the new initiatives in the plan is a program that lets nature help the city work towards zero-carbon emissions.

The plan involves restoring 700 acres of wetlands along the coast.

Environmentalists say the wetlands will help San Diego mitigate sea level rise and absorb of carbon dioxide from the air.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter David Garrick joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more about the wetland restoration plan.

