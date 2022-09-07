San Diego County offering bags and sand as winds, rain in forecast

Despite the hot, dry heat wave currently gripping much of California, San Diego County officials Wednesday cautioned that a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend.

Forecasters say Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not directly hit San Diego County, but could still bring high winds Thursday and potentially "significant" rains starting Friday.

The county and Cal Fire will providing free bags and/or sand at numerous fire stations for people who live in the unincorporated areas. For a list of locations offering bags and sand or just bags, visit the county's flood site, www.readysandiego.org/flooding/.

Rain can cause flooding and erosion, particularly in areas not covered by plants, landscaping, grass and trees. Rain runoff can sweep topsoil, mud, plant material and debris off land and downstream where it can damage homes, clog culverts and storm drains, and flood and damage roadways.

