We want to hear from you: Is democracy in danger?

By Megan Burke / Senior Producer
Published September 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM PDT
A "Vote Here" sign hangs on the San Diego County Registrar Of Voters Office, Nov. 6, 2018.
KPBS Staff
As Americans prepare to vote in November, one thing members of both the Republican and Democratic parties agree on is that democracy in the U.S. is in danger.

A poll from Quinnipiac University found 67% of participants believe the nation’s democracy is in danger of collapse.

But, there is not agreement on where that danger comes from.

In his, “Continued Battle for the Soul of a Nation” speech on Sept. 1, President Joe Biden said, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

Republican leaders, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, responded to the president by placing blame on Biden’s policies.

“Rampant inflation. Out of control crime. Terrorism on the rise. Broken borders,” Graham tweeted following the speech. “Stop lecturing (and) change your policies before it’s too late.”

Democracy Day is Sept. 15. KPBS Midday Edition will host a special program on American democracy and the voting process in San Diego County and we’d like to hear from you.

Do you believe American democracy is in danger and if so where does that danger come from? Answer in the form below. Your thoughts and experiences may be included in our special program.

Megan Burke
