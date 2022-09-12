Record rainfall recorded in Campo, more rain expected Monday

A record amount of rain fell on Campo on Sunday, breaking a record set in 2015, and more rain is in the forecast Monday, the National Weather Service is reporting.

Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain, breaking the old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.

Vista set a record with a minimum low temperature on Sunday night. It was 71, tying the highest minimum temperature recorded in 2015.

Showers and thunderstorms brought flooding across San Diego County Sunday and could continue this afternoon, the National Weather Service announced.

As of 4:15 p.m. Sunday, the following weather stations received the most rainfall over the last 12 hours:

— Echo Dell (Mission Trails Regional Park) .88 inches;

— Descanso .83;

— Ramona .67;

— Alpine .61;

— Goose Valley .59;

— Cactus City .59;

— Palomar .26.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay were spinning about 300 miles southwest of San Diego, the NWS said.

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue into Monday but with more isolated activity and less intensity as the atmosphere continues to dry out. Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue to decrease Tuesday through the end of the week.

A deeper marine layer was predicted to allow for night and morning low clouds and fog into portions of the valleys through Thursday.

Temperatures west of the mountains were expected to gradually cool through the end of the week.