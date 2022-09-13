Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Homeless outreach workers face uphill battle delivering aid, services

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published September 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM PDT
Two outreach workers speak with unsheltered residents in downtown San Diego, July 6, 2021.
Roland Lizarondo
Two outreach workers speak with unsheltered residents in downtown San Diego, July 6, 2021.

As San Diego's homeless population continues to rise, the demand for outreach services has risen with it.

The efforts of the workers tasked with actually delivering these much needed services were profiled in a recent story published in The San Diego Union-Tribune.

It’s a job that takes compassion, persistence and patience to convince a sometimes reluctant population that there’s a better life for them off the streets.

While outreach efforts in years past were more sporadic and less structured, workers now have more comprehensive data and information tracking systems at their disposal — including a
network which allows workers to more easily notify unhoused residents when housing becomes available.

But in spite of the high demand for outreach services, the work itself is often undervalued and overlooked by the general public.

Nate Dressel, a program manager with People Assisting the Homeless or PATH, joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on the ongoing work of homeless outreach.

Tags

Local Homelessness
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
See stories by Harrison Patiño
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News