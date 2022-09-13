Homeless outreach workers face uphill battle delivering aid, services

As San Diego's homeless population continues to rise, the demand for outreach services has risen with it.

The efforts of the workers tasked with actually delivering these much needed services were profiled in a recent story published in The San Diego Union-Tribune.

It’s a job that takes compassion, persistence and patience to convince a sometimes reluctant population that there’s a better life for them off the streets.

While outreach efforts in years past were more sporadic and less structured, workers now have more comprehensive data and information tracking systems at their disposal — including a

network which allows workers to more easily notify unhoused residents when housing becomes available.

But in spite of the high demand for outreach services, the work itself is often undervalued and overlooked by the general public.

Nate Dressel, a program manager with People Assisting the Homeless or PATH, joined Midday Edition on Tuesday with more on the ongoing work of homeless outreach.

