San Diego Mayor on latest efforts on homelessness, Sports Arena site, Care Court

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria praised the California Legislature for passing Gov. Gavin Newsom's CARE Court plan, calling it "a game changer" in the treatment of the severely mentally ill.

"Care Court is designed to focus on what we believe is roughly the 12,000 most severe in our state, folks who have significant mental illness, often substantial substance use problems, but who currently decline services," he said.

The mayor joined Midday Edition on Thursday to talk about local issues, including what he sees as the city's progress on homeless outreach.

"Our city has placed over 700 individuals into permanent housing solutions through a result of this housing-shelter-health outreach approach," Gloria said. "And we have to continue doing this work."

Regarding confusion on his stance on a controversial driver's fee in SANDAG's Regional Transportation Plan, Gloria was unequivocal.

"I am opposed to the road usage charge for the San Diego region because I believe it's unnecessary and ineffective," he said.