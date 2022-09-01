Give Now
San Diego Mayor on latest efforts on homelessness, Sports Arena site, Care Court

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published September 1, 2022 at 4:37 PM PDT
IMG_1480.jpg
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria speaks at a press conference at Mountain View Park, May 22, 2022.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks to KPBS Midday Edition about the city's homeless outreach efforts, local ballot measures and more.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria praised the California Legislature for passing Gov. Gavin Newsom's CARE Court plan, calling it "a game changer" in the treatment of the severely mentally ill.

"Care Court is designed to focus on what we believe is roughly the 12,000 most severe in our state, folks who have significant mental illness, often substantial substance use problems, but who currently decline services," he said.

The mayor joined Midday Edition on Thursday to talk about local issues, including what he sees as the city's progress on homeless outreach.

"Our city has placed over 700 individuals into permanent housing solutions through a result of this housing-shelter-health outreach approach," Gloria said. "And we have to continue doing this work."

Regarding confusion on his stance on a controversial driver's fee in SANDAG's Regional Transportation Plan, Gloria was unequivocal.

"I am opposed to the road usage charge for the San Diego region because I believe it's unnecessary and ineffective," he said.

Tags

Local San Diego GovernmentSan Diego
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
