Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Trial set for Navy sailor accused in USS Bonhomme Richard arson in San Diego

By City News Service
Published September 19, 2022 at 8:34 AM PDT
Ryan Sawyer Mays
Steve Walsh
/
KPBS
Ryan Sawyer Mays appears in court at Naval Base San Diego, December 13, 2021

A Navy sailor accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego was set to go to trial Monday.

Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, faces charges of arson and willful hazarding of a vessel for allegedly setting the blaze that began July 12, 2020, and burned for several days while the warship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.

Prosecutors have alleged that Mays was "disgruntled" with the Navy after dropping out of the SEAL training program.

Mays has denied any role in the fire, though other sailors previously testified to seeing him enter the ship's "Lower V" area — where investigators say the fire originated — just prior to the blaze breaking out. One sailor who escorted Mays to the brig after he was arrested in connection with the blaze alleged Mays said, "I'm guilty. I guess I did it ... it had to be done."

Mays' trial at Naval Base San Diego is expected to last two weeks. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

At an Article 32 hearing held last year at the base, prosecutors alleged the blaze was sparked by someone touching an open flame to an ignitable liquid applied to tri-wall containers in the Lower V.

Defense expert witnesses challenged findings that the blaze was an incendiary — or deliberate — fire, and said further analysis of the scene should have been completed before investigators ruled out possible accidental causes of the blaze. They have also alleged that investigators overlooked another sailor who could have been a possible arson suspect.

While Mays is the only person criminally charged in connection with the fire, the Navy issued a letter of censure earlier this year to the former commander of its U.S. Pacific Fleet, alleging leadership failures stemming from the fire, and also issued 27 "individual disposition decisions" regarding fire prevention, readiness and response efforts aboard the ship.

Local
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
What questions do you have about the Statewide General Election coming up on Nov. 8? Submit your questions here, and we'll try to answer them in our reporting.
Launch →
More News