Lawsuit alleges 'inhumane' conditions at San Diego safe sleeping sites

Eight people who have been living at San Diego's safe sleeping camp sites designated for homeless people alleged in a lawsuit filed this week that the camps lack adequate food, fail to provide proper shelter from the elements and are uninhabitable for people with disabilities.

The complaint filed Monday in San Diego federal court seeks a court- ordered remedy for "inaccessible and inhumane conditions" at the two safe sleeping lots near Balboa Park. The lawsuit names the city of San Diego as a defendant, along with Dreams for Change and the Downtown San Diego Partnership, which help operate the lots.

"These camps, operating under the Orwellian name of the `Safe Sleeping Program,' are anything but safe for its residents," the complaint states.

The lawsuit alleges the sites are "rodent infested," pose a fire hazard by having tents placed too close to one another and are located in terrain that make it difficult for people with mobility issues to navigate.

Weather conditions are also an issue, as limited shade on-site provides little refuge from heat in the summer, while the tents also don't protect residents from rainfall, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also alleges that some complaints raised by residents to improve conditions were ignored and, in some cases, met with retaliation from staff members who allegedly threw out residents' personal property.