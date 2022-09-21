How will California's new cannabis laws help state reach goal of full legalization?

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he'd signed a slew of new bills aimed at strengthening the state’s cannabis laws. The laws are focused on bolstering California’s legal cannabis industry, protecting employees who use marijuana away from the workplace, sealing past marijuana-related convictions and expanding access to medical marijuana.

“For too many Californians, the promise of cannabis legalization remains out of reach,” Newsom said. “These measures build on the important strides our state has made toward this goal, but much work remains to build an equitable, safe and sustainable legal cannabis industry. I look forward to partnering with the legislature and policymakers to fully realize cannabis legalization in communities across California.”

San Diego journalist and managing editor of San Diego Magazine, Jackie Bryant, joined Midday Edition on Wednesday to talk about why the legal cannabis industry has struggled in California and what has to happen before cannabis becomes fully legal in California.

