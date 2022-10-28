Have you changed your party registration? Why or why not?

San Diego County's party registration numbers have shifted significantly between 2004 and 2020.

Those trends reflect an overall trend towards Democrat registration and no party preference registration across California. In San Diego, several elected officials have also changed parties. District Attorney Summer Stephan left the Republican Party in 2019, San Diego Sheriff candidate Kelly Martinez left the Republicans and became a Democrat in 2020, and Assemblymember Brian Maienschein switched from Democrat to Republican in 2019. In 2004, 52% of voters were registered Republicans, while 46% were Democrats.

At last count at the end of August, the county was 27% Republican, 41% Democrat, and 25% no party preference. KPBS is looking to talk to voters who have changed their political party since 2004, or left a party and become a no party preference voter. We would also like to talk to voters who have not changed their registration since 2004.