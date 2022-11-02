Winter weather advisory issued for San Diego County mountains

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego County until 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wet snow is expected in the San Diego County mountain areas with total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches above 5,000 feet, and 2 to 4 inches on the highest peaks.

Winds gusts are expected to reach 55 mph in the mountains as well.

Snow levels are expected to lower to 5,500 feet today, and from 4,000 to 5,000 feet tonight and Thursday morning.

There is a slight chance of showers this afternoon and Thursday in San Diego County, with highs forecasted in the mid 60s for the valley regions near the foothills.

It will be mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog today. Winds from the west from 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph are also in the forecast. There is a 50% chance of rain this afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s with a 40% chance of rain tonight.

Thunderstorms and highs around 60 are in the forecast for Thursday. There is a 30% chance of rain with possible thunderstorms in the morning.

In the mountains, it is expected to be cold, windy and rainy. There is a 70% chance of rain and highs are expected to be around 50 today. Snow levels are expected to drop to 5,000 feet tonight.

There is a 50% chance of rain with highs in the low 60s along the coast today.

The Pacific storm system was expected to bring gusty west to northwest winds and choppy seas Wednesday and Thursday.

A building short period west-northwest swell was predicted to generate elevated and rough surf and a high risk of rip currents Wednesday night into early Friday morning.

