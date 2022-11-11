The Playhouse invites you to a 'gender-ful' forest of Arden

In Shakespeare’s romantic comedy "As You Like It," Rosalind and Orlando meet at court but don’t truly find love until they’re banished to the forest. La Jolla Playhouse gives us a re-imagined play where identities can be fully explored through a cast of trans, non-binary and queer performers.

Gender at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre

While construction was taking place outside the Playhouse’s rehearsal room last week, some deconstruction was happening inside.

Take the court versus forest motif of Shakespeare’s "As You Like It." Dramaturg Regina Victor pointed out that Elizabethans would have seen it as restriction versus freedom, perhaps even Protestant versus Catholic. But how could that be redefined for a modern audience?

"And so for us, our production is the binary court and the free gender-ful forest," Victor said.

Beth Accomando / KPBS Dramaturg Regina Victor at a rehearsal of "As You Like It" in which she also understudies the roles of Orlando and Oliver. Nov. 2, 2022

A dramaturg has some key duties: world building for a new play, historical context for an old one and acting as a playwright’s advocate even if he’s dead.

Which prompted Victor to ask: "What do I think Shakespeare would have wanted? What was his intention in writing the story? And how can our interpretation honor that without distracting from it?"

So while gender fluidity wasn’t a topic of discussion in Shakespeare’s time, the playwright was obviously interested in ideas about gender and identity. At Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, a young boy would have played the female lead of Rosalind who then must disguise herself as a man who pretends to be a woman so that the man she secretly loves can woe her.

"I think what Shakespeare's original productions had to do, that this one also has to do is get down to the essence of the person," Victor said. "Peter (Smith) who plays Rosalind, talks a lot about in the forest, I become a lover. And that identity transcends gender."

La Jolla Playhouse "As You Like It" co-directors Christopher Ashley and Will Davis. Undated image.

Creating a 'gender-ful' production

"I would say our production is even more 'gender-ful' than original productions because we have this amazing group of actors, trans actors and non-binary actors and queer actors. And there's all of these options for how does this production construct the possibilities for that character," said Christopher Ashley, one of the play’s co-directors.

And that meant rejecting the idea of a world defined in binary terms.

"And it just seems like so much of the conflict in our society is about this idea that it can only be A or B," Ashley said. "When it comes to gender, this idea that there has to be only men and women and there's no other options. I've been looking at different Shakespeare plays to think about, is there a play that really brings that idea to life? And it feels like these ideas are really coming organically out of this play."

Co-director Will Davis liked Ashley's idea about using the text of "As You Like It" to investigate ideas around the binary and what life could be like if it was not binary.

"So we started talking about what would happen if Rosalind in fact was not pivoting from one thing to another, and no one else was seeing her in that way, but that actually she was shedding an idea, shedding a binary idea," Davis said. "And actually, her experience in the woods is accumulative, that she's becoming more and more herself, which is more and more complex."

Beth Accomando / KPBS Set design for "As You Like It." Undated image.

Using production design and costume

And what if that was reflected through the production design — a circular stage offered as a challenge to binary ideas — and costumes?

"How we can make a show that is body forward and about making sure that the kinds of bodies who are in this show are being cherished and adorned and really lifted up in that way and so there's also a journey for the clothes from a place of stricture and binary-ness?" Davis said. "You can be one thing or the other — and then again, pushing back on this idea that Rosalind puts on men's clothes and that's how we see her for the rest of the show.

"In this production Rosalind starts to shed layers, courtly layers, and then starts to accumulate other things and we're watching her transform over time. And that this is mirrored in the clothes of the other characters too. We're finishing building a moment right now where everyone gets a chance to take something they have that they don't want anymore and give it to someone else who they think it would look great on."

Because the image we choose to present can have an impact.

"The more I can imagine something and believe in what I'm imagining about myself and for myself, the more the world is going to respond to that," Davis said.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Will Davis directs Peter Smith and Esco Jouley in La Jolla Playhouse's "As You Like It." Undated image.

Finding joy

Many new plays that tackle trans and non-binary stories explore the trauma that can accompany that identity in a society that still suffers from stereotypes and prejudices. But in re-imagining Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy, the directors are finding something fresh.

"It's been interesting, at this moment in history to make a production which is very joy forward and in which no one's going to be bashed, no one's going to be traumatized, it's really a journey of discovery of the possibility," Ashley said.

So trauma is not part of Rosalind and Orlando's narrative.

"We've really set out to make sure that this production is pushing in every possible way against that," Davis added. "Generally speaking, if two trans women go on an adventure in our current sort of cultural storytelling, something bad is going to happen to them and instead (here) they find themselves and fall in love. It feels important for the production. I think it's also important for these performers."

For Regina Victor, Rosalind's gender play can be an invitation.

"Just because you present one way doesn't mean your gender has stopped. It doesn't mean you've arrived, it means that you are now fluid between. And that's been really exciting," Victor said.

And while the production has added some contemporary music it has not really altered the text of Shakespeare’s play, even when Rosalind’s epilogue returns to the binary language of male and female.

"Because what ended up being more delightful was giving this trans performer the ability to put that gender panic back on the audience. And to say, it's not actually for me to make sense of this for you, it is actually for me to invite you to make sense of it yourself," Victor explained.

Shakespeare’s plays have proven endlessly adaptable because they are not about the past.

"Their main thing is the human imagination and the possibility of human relationships, which feels like it never dates," Ashley said.

So let La Jolla Playhouse take you to its gender-ful forest where you might experience Shakespeare from a fresh perspective.

"As You Like It" begins preview performances on Tuesday and then runs through Dec. 11 at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre.

For more about what a dramaturg does, listen for my interview with Regina Victor on Monday's Midday Edition.