Alpine Union school is ahead of the state timeline in TK education

Most California school districts are slowly rolling out transitional kindergarten (TK) programs for 4-year-old children, which was allowed by the new state law that took effect this fall.

The universal TK program will be available for free to every 4-year-old in California by 2026 regardless of their family’s income.

But the Alpine Union School District is well ahead of the state law. The district’s Creekside Early Learning Center has offered an early admissions preschool program for the past 20 years. It is the only campus in San Diego County just for TK and kindergarten students.

“I think we’ve learned over the past few years what people want most and what students need most is connection. Get them in school early, building fundamental skills, academic skills, and social-emotional skills, as well,” said Alpine Superintendent Richard Newman.

The district is advanced in its early childhood curriculum with a complement of 15 certificated full-time teachers at Creekside alone. According to Newman, the school will be ready to offer TK classes to 3-year-old children who turn 4 by Sept. 1, 2023 — three years ahead of the state program.

“We are not the type that jumps on the bandwagon. We create the bandwagon,” said Wendy Wray a Creekside teacher who has been with the school district for 27 years. “We've always been a trendsetter in starting things,” Wray continued.

There are currently 250 students at the school. They are all enrolled in the dual language English and Spanish program.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Gwyn Kirby, 5, works on a class activity at Creekside Early Learning Center, Tuesday, Alpine, Calif., November 29, 2022.

“Well, I like computers and cooking the best,” Gwyn Kirby, 5, told KPBS News. She started learning Spanish when she was enrolled at 4 years old. She can count to 10 in Spanish and knows translation for several other words.

Her mother, Jeanette Kirby said, “I didn’t realize how lucky we were to also just have the TK program. I think it’s an amazing foundation for kids to learn. Not just academically, but socially, as well.”

