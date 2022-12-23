Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Toy drive brings gifts to homes of San Diegans in need

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published December 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM PST
Holiday season is in full swing and the spirit of giving has extra meaning for some San Diegans. One of the region’s toy drives is bringing the gifts right to people’s doorsteps.<br/>

'Tis the season for family, food and gifts, but not all San Diegans are able to afford it for the holidays. So, 19 year old Lamar Canady, Jr., decided to do something about it.

“Me and my team — Lionmade Entertainment — got together and decided to do a toy drive this year for Christmas for less fortunate kids,” he said.

He and his team dug into their own pockets to buy a wide range of gifts. They also received a few toy donations from local organizations.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
IMG_5685 (1).jpg
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Lamar Canady Jr. and his team pack up bags of toys to be delivered across San Diego County, Dec. 23, 2022.

With hundreds of items, Canady's team assembled customized toy bags for kids of all ages and delivered them right to people's homes.

He told KPBS it was to minimize stress for those receiving the gifts — unlike drives where the recipients have to go pick the toys up.

“Sometimes people don't have rides, sometimes people wait in line for a long time just to get one toy. Or sometimes people run out of toys and people have been waiting out there all day. This year we just wanted to make it special,” Canady said.

IMG_5688.jpg
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
An assortment of toys are stacked on top of one another, Dec. 23, 2022.
Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Spring Valley’s Erica Lewis and her two children were some of the dozens of people who got the specialized gift bags.

Lewis said the generosity is particularly meaningful this year, due to high inflation and a tragedy in their family.

“This year especially because my kids lost their father back in August — he was murdered. So, this is definitely a blessing for them. It will put a smile on their face for sure,” Lewis said.

IMG_5693.jpg
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Dozens of bags filled with toys are labeled for the young children they will be delivered to, Dec. 23, 2022.

Canady's own father was shot to deathin 2014.

“He was an entrepreneur, he was murdered in his business. But growing up with entrepreneur parents they always told us to be ambitious, and when you get in a position where you're blessed and you can give back, to give back,” Canady said. “So just taking that negative and turning it into a positive, that's what we're doing here.”

IMG_5691.jpg
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Lamar Canady Jr. organizes the drop off location for toy bags, Dec. 23, 2022.

Canady said they promoted the toy drive on social media, and received a bigger response than expected. They were able to provide the toy bags for roughly 80 kids throughout San Diego county.

He said they plan to do an even bigger event next year with the help of other organizations.

Tags

Local Holidays
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

More News