Health officials issue water contact warning for Coronado shoreline

CNS | By City News Service
Published January 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM PST
children surfing lesson coronado central beach
Matt Bowler
/
KPBS
Children getting ready for a surfing lesson on Coronado's Central Beach, July 12, 2022.

A water contact warning issued Sunday for the Coronado shoreline by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality remained in effect Monday.

As south swell conditions continued to push ocean water from the south to the north across the U.S-Mexico border, beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and ocean water may contain sewage and cause illness.

During the most recent rains, DEHQ issued a general rain advisory for all San Diego coastal beaches and bays.

Rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness. Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following a rain event.

Children's Pool in La Jolla at 850 Coast Blvd remains under an advisory warning that bacteria levels there have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

Tijuana Sough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines all remain closed.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border through the northern end of Silver Strand Shoreline will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

