Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Damar Hamlin: Local cardiologist and football coach react

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published January 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM PST
How does a 24-year-old athlete suffer cardiac arrest in the middle of the game? KPBS Reporter Tania Thorne got some answers from a local cardiologist.

Monday Night Football unfolded into a scary scene after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and had to be given CPR.

Hamlin is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest following a hit from a play that seemed pretty routine.

Dr. Jeff Cavendish, a cardiologist with Kaiser San Diego, explained what he thinks happened. "It's called commotio cordis. It's Latin for agitation of the heart," he said. "It's where we get hit in the chest with something ... and it hits the chest during the heart's beating cycle in such a fashion that it causes this electrical craziness in the heart, and the heart just goes into what we call ventricular fibrillation."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Cavendish says commotio cordis usually happens in baseball, lacrosse, or hockey.

The Buffalo Bills confirmed Hamlin’s heart stopped and was restarted on the field before he was transported to a hospital.

Dr. Cavendish says Hamlin’s recovery will depend on how quickly that resuscitation happened. "The better the CPR, the more likely the patient is going to survive. But the sooner we get the heart restored to beating on its own, and the blood circulating, and the brain getting blood flow, the better. The less likely there is going to be any permanent damage," he said.

Marlon Gardinera, the head football coach at Scripps Ranch High School says this incident is making many families nervous right now.

"As you try to encourage other people to play the same sport, you have to know, with confidence, that this appeared to be a freak accident. Something that could have happened in everyday life ... in a car. In any other way," he said

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

All sports come with a risk, Gardinera said, but also with many benefits that outweigh that danger.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, pictured after a game in January 2022, is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest Monday night.
National
RELATED: Who is Damar Hamlin? The Buffalo Bills safety keeps Pittsburgh and his family close
Rachel Treisman

"There are inherent risks, no matter what we do, and I'm willing to take that risk with my sons, because I know they're learning hard work, discipline, accountability, team, competition. They have brotherhood and friendships and relationships that are going to last them that lifetime," he said. "And I don't know that I would ever trade all of those things out of fear of the, 'What if,' or, 'What might happen?' I still think, even for my own family, the benefits outweigh the risk."

Despite major playoff implications, the NFL postponed the Bills vs Bengals game indefinitely.

In a Tweet, the Bills asked people to pray for Hamlin, and said: "It’s more than football."

Tags

Local Sports
Tania Thorne
I love hearing from the community and listening to what's important to you. No story is too small. If it matters to you, more than likely it matters to somebody else too.
See stories by Tania Thorne
What is something impacting your community that you want to see covered?

More News