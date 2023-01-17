San Diego Unified launches new engagement website for students

Students in the San Diego Unified School District are starting the New Year with a new connection. The district launched an online engagement platform, created by students — for students.

"It's really important if you are a student in San Diego Unified School District, there is something for you on this website," said Lea Nepomuceno,17, who is a senior at Scripps Ranch High School.

She is also a student member of the district's board of trustees who helped developed the website, which is being promoted on Instagram to attract more students to the vast clearinghouse of information offered.

The site has links to everything from internships to scholarships. Also, school clubs, sporting events, social justice projects, and sex education.

Matthew Quitoriano,15, is another student member on the school board. "Students are and will be the leaders of tomorrow, but they can also be leaders of today and I think this website is a huge first step in making that a reality," Quitoriano said at a recent board meeting.

M.G. Perez Students at Scripps Ranch High School during a morning passing period, San Diego, Calif., January 17, 2023.

Lorena Ford is a graduate of Scripps Ranch High School and now attends San Diego State. She is interning with San Diego Unified and coordinated the new website development.

“I believe that students should be active partners in their education. They shouldn’t just be receivers. If we’re going to offer students an education they should have some input and be at the table," Ford told KPBS.