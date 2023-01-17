Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Local

Several East County school districts to close Tuesday following stormy weather

By City News Service
Published January 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM PST
rain-allied-gardens-2.jpg
Erik Anderson
/
KPBS
Rain drops are seen on a car window in the Allied Gardens neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. Dec. 14, 2021.

Several East County school districts will be closed Tuesday, the result of the stormy weather that has battered San Diego County for several days, the San Diego County Office of Education announced.

The Julian Union Elementary School District, Julian Union High School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Spencer Valley School District and Warner Unified School District will all be closed Tuesday.

A SDCOE spokeswoman said "the safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," and the above districts would be closed due to weather and road conditions.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Additional updates will be shared on @SanDiegoCOE on Twitter.

Tags

Local Weather
More News